Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish dismisses rift with ex-CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI/BENGALURU: Karnataka Public Works Minister and senior Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi has firmly rejected reports of any strain in his relationship with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting that the two leaders remain united within the Congress.

“There is no disagreement between us. We have been together and will remain together in the future,” Satish Jarkiholi said.

Satish’s remarks come amid circulating speculation about internal differences within the Karnataka Congress unit, particularly between senior leaders loyal to Siddaramaiah and himself.

The denial underscores efforts to project a cohesive front in the state Congress unit, which has often been marked by competing ambitions.