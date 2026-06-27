NIA grills terror accused for nearly an hour in Karnataka's Harihar.

DAVANGERE: The National Investigation Agency officials on Friday arrived at Harihar to probe the suspected terrorist who was arrested from Bannikodu village of Harihar taluk. Various aspects, including the social media and other accounts, are being interrogated, a source said.

Speaking to TNIE SP, Dr Shekhar HT said that the accused was interrogated for approximately one hour. The suspect, Suhail, was arrested from the home of Guttyappa at Bannikodu village and was the only active person among the 10 people who came for painting work at the private factory.

Later, he was produced before the court, which handed over the suspect for 10 days' police custody. He also said that several vital pieces of information have been collected.