Report on cross-voting in Karnataka MLC polls ready, says BJP leader CT Ravi

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Senior BJP MLC and chief of party fact-finding committee probing the cross-voting in recent MLC polls, CT Ravi, has said that the panel has completed its preliminary inquiry.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, Ravi said that a detailed report on the cross-voting is kept confidentially in a sealed cover.

The report will soon be handed over to Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, he said.

The three-member committee, headed by Ravi, also has state BJP vice-president N Mahesh and Hubballi-Dharward Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai as its members.

Ravi said that Vijayendra has said that the report will be submitted to the party’s Central leadership.

The MLC said that the report has been prepared on the basis of authentic information gathered from important sources and through detailed discussions. “As the voting was conducted through a secret ballot, suspicion is on some members on the basis of circumstantial evidence. However, no one can be directly branded as an accused without concrete proof,” Ravi added.

Referring to the alleged Rs 250 crore scam in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Ravi alleged that while the State Government failed to detect fake accounts, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had unearthed the massive fraud.

“Why are the Chief Minister and the former CM maintaining silence on this racket? The silence of the former Women and Child Welfare Minister also raises suspicion. Funds meant for a dream project for women are suspected to have been siphoned off by fraudsters. The matter should be handed over to the CBI,” Ravi added.