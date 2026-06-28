A tryst with art behind bars: Inmates transform Mangaluru central prison

MANGALURU: The walls of Mangaluru Central Prison have been turned into a vibrant art gallery, filled with murals depicting national heroes, cultural heritage, and the traditions of Tulunadu, created by an inmate accused in a settlement-related case.

Surendran, a Kasaragod resident, was imprisoned three months ago, has nurtured a passion for painting since childhood. He completed a three-year course in painting and fine arts and had also conducted drawing classes for students on weekends before ending up in prison.

Recognising his artistic talent, prison superintendent Sharanabasappa encouraged him to utilise his skills constructively and assigned him to paint the prison walls, significantly improving the appearance of the premises. The prison walls now feature portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh.

Surendran, skilled in monochrome painting, Warli art, and others, is helped by two other inmates who are professionally trained art directors, assisting him in markings and graphing to ensure precision. The colourful paintings have enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the prison and have created a positive atmosphere for the inmates as well as the staff.