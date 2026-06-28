A Vishwamanava, not just Vokkaliga icon, says DKS

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda evolved beyond caste identity to become a Vishwamanava (universal human), urging people to follow his ideals.

“Kempegowda was born a Vokkaliga but grew into a Vishwamanava (universal human). We must all walk along this very path,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations in Yelahanka.

Highlighting Kempegowda’s vision, Shivakumar said Bengaluru’s global prominence is rooted in the city founder’s foresight.

“The whole world is watching Bengaluru. The reason for this is Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Five hundred years ago, he performed pooja and built the city. The residents of Bengaluru should not forget this.

When he built this city, he did not know it would grow on such a large scale. But his foresight has stood the test of time,” he said.

Referring to the city’s rapid expansion, the Chief Minister said the government is planning for Bengaluru’s “vertical growth” and has drawn up a development programme worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

“Kempegowda is not the property of the Vokkaliga community alone. Programmes in his honour must include people from all castes and religions. Only then will it amount to paying true respect to Kempegowda,” he said.