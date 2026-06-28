Ashoka targets Congress over manual scavenging

BENGALURU: BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Saturday accused the Karnataka government of failing to safeguard the rights of Dalits, alleging that incidents of manual scavenging continue even in Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara’s home district of Tumakuru.

In a post on social media platform X, Ashoka alleged that four workers were made to manually clean a septic tank on the KEB Engineers’ Association premises in Tumakuru city. He also referred to a recent incident at the Koratagere bus stand, where a child labourer was allegedly engaged in similar work, and questioned the government’s response.