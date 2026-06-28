Bengaluru Court summons Priyank, Nalapad over RSS remark

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru court has issued summons to Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Karnataka Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad over allegations that they made defamatory and objectionable remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its members on social media and other public platforms.
The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court has taken cognisance of the criminal defamation complaint filed against the two Congress leaders and directed them to appear in person before the court on July 21.
The private complaint was filed by A Tejas, an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker and resident of Siddapura in Bengaluru.
According to the complaint, Kharge had allegedly shared a post on his official social media ‘X’ account on August 14, 2025, targeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members with derogatory remarks.
The complaint further alleged that Haris Nalapad made defamatory statements against the organisation during an interview with a YouTube channel, allegedly harming its public reputation.
The complainant argued that the statements were made with the intention of tarnishing the image and reputation of the organisation.
After examining the complaint, digital links, and other evidence submitted by the complainant, the magistrate observed that there was a prima facie case warranting further proceedings.
During the hearing, Priyank Kharge and Nalapad are required to appear in person and respond to the allegations against them.
If the allegations against them are proved, they can be sentenced to two years of imprisonment.