Bengaluru Court summons Priyank, Nalapad over RSS remark

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru court has issued summons to Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Karnataka Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad over allegations that they made defamatory and objectionable remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its members on social media and other public platforms.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court has taken cognisance of the criminal defamation complaint filed against the two Congress leaders and directed them to appear in person before the court on July 21.

The private complaint was filed by A Tejas, an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker and resident of Siddapura in Bengaluru.

According to the complaint, Kharge had allegedly shared a post on his official social media ‘X’ account on August 14, 2025, targeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members with derogatory remarks.