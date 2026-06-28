BJP panel submits report; Congress used ‘unethical methods’: BJP MLC CT Ravi

BENGALURU: The fact-finding committee constituted by the BJP to probe the cross-voting allegations in the recent MLC polls submitted its report to Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Saturday.

The three-member committee, headed by senior MLC CT Ravi, also had party state vice-president Mahesh and Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai as members.

It remains to be seen whether Vijayendra will send the report to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, whom he met in New Delhi recently.

“We three discussed the matter and prepared the report, mentioning only the points agreed upon by all of us. We have made a list of those suspected of cross-voting, gathered inputs from the media and members of the public, and held discussions with them. We also held discussions with candidates and gathered their opinions. We also consulted JDS leaders, opposition leaders, chief whips, and media persons. We have collected local information, and circumstantial details were obtained,” Ravi told media persons.

Citing the report, Ravi alleged that the Congress used unethical methods to conduct cross-voting in the recent MLC polls. “Congress leaders should not think that cross-voting is being done by our MLAs out of loyalty towards the Congress. When cross-voting occurs in other states, Congress preaches that it is against the values of democracy. But now they have devalued democracy through cross-voting. Therefore, they have no morality to question cross-voting anymore,” Ravi lashed out.