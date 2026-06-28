BJP using SIR to target 97 seats in Karnataka: MB Patil

VIJAYAPURA: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil has alleged that the BJP has targeted 97 Assembly constituencies in the state, including Babaleshwar and Vijayapura City, through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking after inaugurating a training camp for Congress Booth Level Agents organised by the Vijayapura District Congress Committee on Friday, Patil accused the BJP of attempting to remove Congress supporters from voters’ lists. He claimed that similar exercises had been carried out in other states and that a conspiracy was underway to delete the names of Congress voters in Karnataka during the SIR process.

Patil expressed concern that citizens whose names are removed from the electoral rolls could face difficulties in accessing government welfare benefits, including guarantee schemes, ration supplies and social pension programmes in the future.