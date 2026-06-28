Gaganyaan mission on track, 8k tests done: ISRO chairman

BENGALURU: ISRO chairman V Narayanan, who is also the secretary at the Union Department of Space (DoS), said that ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission is on track for its first launch in the third quarter of 2027, with over 8,000 ground tests having been conducted already.

Narayanan was speaking as the keynote lectu-rer at the 17th annual Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture, organised by the Air Force Associat-ion (Karnataka) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Management Academy. In his speech on “Indian Space Programme: The Challenges and Way Forward”, he stressed ISRO’s enduring partnership with HAL, with-out which, according to him, the former organisation would not have any launch vehicles, and would not be able to conduct any satellite programmes.