ISRO tests semi-cryogenic engine

BENGALURU: ISRO on Saturday announced the successful conduct of the hot test of Semi-Cryogenic Engine Power Head Test Article (PHTA) at the thrust level of 175 tonnes.

The test was conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, on June 24.

ISRO scientists said PHTA encompasses all engine systems except the thrust chamber. This is the eighth test in a series of hot tests using PHTA. The objective of the test included the study of build up after pre-burner ignition and demonstration of steady state operation at higher thrust levels. Previous PHTA tests were conducted at 47% (94 Tonne) and 60% (120 Tonne) thrust levels. This time, the test was at 175 tonne thrust level (88%). It was for the first time and also demonstrated successful operation of main turbo pumps delivering 400 and 500 bar outlet pressures.

The scientists said that the test proceeded as predicted and all engine parameters were as expected. This test helps to demonstrate the performance of the engine power head at 200 tonne (100%) thrust level and also achieve a major milestone in indigenous development of semi-cryogenic engines.