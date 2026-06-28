Make use of IT for better policing: HM Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday visited the Police Computer Wing (PCW), the Karnataka State Police’s central technology and IT division that powers the state’s digital policing infrastructure, along with senior police officers. The minister after visiting the PCW conducted a review of the department.

Speaking at the meeting, Kharge stressed the need to make police services more transparent, effective and people-friendly through the proper use of information technology.

The officers were directed to give high priority to improving technical capacity, adopting modern technologies and providing quick service to the public, which is increasing in the number of crimes. In addition, the officers have been directed to take necessary steps to ensure transparency and accountability in administration by making police departments more efficient in digital services and information systems.