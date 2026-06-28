Make use of IT for better policing: HM Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday visited the Police Computer Wing (PCW), the Karnataka State Police’s central technology and IT division that powers the state’s digital policing infrastructure, along with senior police officers. The minister after visiting the PCW conducted a review of the department.
Speaking at the meeting, Kharge stressed the need to make police services more transparent, effective and people-friendly through the proper use of information technology.
The officers were directed to give high priority to improving technical capacity, adopting modern technologies and providing quick service to the public, which is increasing in the number of crimes. In addition, the officers have been directed to take necessary steps to ensure transparency and accountability in administration by making police departments more efficient in digital services and information systems.
The functioning of the key technological infrastructures that underpin the digital police system of the state, such as the State Police Data Centre, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Cyber Command Centre, Cyber Emergency Network (CEN) units, and various digital platforms including KSP App (KSP App) and Smart e-Beat providing services to the public, was discussed in detail.
Discussion on further development of Police IT v2, the flagship Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform of the Karnataka State Police Department, which integrates crime records management, traffic management and departmental administration were also held. Along with this, consultations were held with the officials on modernising the digital environment, further strengthening cyber security, increasing interoperability of various digital systems and creating a unified digital system for police operations.
As part of the 100-day action plan being prepared for the Home Department, quick and effective measures were identified and further steps to be taken regarding smart, technological and intelligent policing in Karnataka were discussed with the officials.