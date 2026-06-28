Man explodes bomb sitting inside car near Karnataka's Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: In a ghastly incident, a man allegedly blew up an explosive even as he was sitting inside a rented car on Bengaluru-Pune NH-48 at Jogihalli village in Sira taluk near Tumakuru on Saturday afternoon. While he was charred to death, his estranged girlfriend, whom he had stabbed, and the driver of the car managed to escape.

The deceased, Nagendra (30), who was a shopkeeper, had allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend of seven years, Ramya Ullas, from Bengaluru and was taking her to their village Agasuru in Ankola when the strange drama unfolded. Nagendra was said to have arrived in Bengaluru over a week ago and was pestering Ramya to marry him. Ramya works as a technician at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Jayanagar in Bengaluru.

After abducting Ramya from her paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru, he started arguing with her in the car. As their tiff escalated, Nagendra pulled out a knife and stabbed her. A terrified Ramya screamed and jumped out of the moving car. The driver, who was petrified seeing the horrific scene on the backseat, stopped the car and escaped.