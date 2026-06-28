Shivakumar has been plotting to loot land in Bidadi, says HDK

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has been plotting for years to loot the fertile agricultural land of Bidadi, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said while addressing thousands of farmers in Byramangala on Saturday.

The farmers of Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli gram panchayats have been protesting against the State Government over the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT),for which over 7,000 acres of irrigation land will be acquired.

To take a dig at the CM, Kumaraswamy placed an empty chair next to him with the nameplate reading ‘Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’, hinting at his absenteeism after calling for a debate over the issue.“The Chief Minister’s conspiracy to loot the land around Bidadi is not new today.They have been dreaming of looting this land for many years,” the former CM said

The JDS leader also alleged that the State Government is trying to fool farmers by telling them that they are part of Bengaluru and their land will earn crores of rupees. “Real estate magnates have had their eyes on this area from the very beginning,” he stated.

Kumaraswamy further added that 7,481 acres in nine villages will be used for the project and questioned the reduction of Gomala land. He also stated that the township project was projected as ‘Kumaraswamy’s dream child’ by the present government.“The Congress government, including the current Chief Minister, are going to implement the township project that I had abandoned at that time,” Kumaraswamy added.

The Union Minister said that the land he owns was purchased with his hard-earned money. “I could have bought 150 acres. If I had bought land then and made real estate, I would have become as rich as they are. But I did not do that. I am growing millet, coconut, and areca nuts on that land,” he said.