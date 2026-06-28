States, UTs told to publish kidney transplant outcomes

MANGALURU: The Union Health Ministry has directed all States and Union Territories to strengthen transparency and accountability in kidney transplantation by ensuring comprehensive reporting of transplant outcomes and greater public disclosure by hospitals.

The directive follows a representation made by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta to Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda.

In an official communication dated June 19, the director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), Dr Anil Kumar, referred to the MP's report prepared by Mangaluru residents Shyam Kamath and Dr Lionel de Souza, highlighting concerns over under-reported post-transplant mortality, complications, and the absence of robust long-term outcome tracking, particularly in cadaveric kidney transplants.

Responding, NOTTO stated that the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Registry already maintains records of kidney transplant donors and recipients, including follow-up and outcome data. According to the communication, 824 transplant centres across the country are linked to the registry and are required to upload transplant and follow-up information through designated login credentials.

Dr Kumar, however, instructed state authorities to ensure that all registered transplant hospitals submit complete and timely data to the national registry, stating that regular reporting would strengthen monitoring of transplant outcomes, improve traceability, and support evidence-based policy decisions.