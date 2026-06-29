Caught on camera: Karnataka man fined for carrying child in bike side bag

GADAG: A shocking incident in Gadag has triggered widespread outrage after a father was caught carrying his young child inside the side bag of a motorcycle, treating the storage compartment like a passenger seat. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, came to light after photos and videos of the dangerous ride went viral on social media.

What are normally used to carry documents, groceries and small household items became an unlikely and alarming spot for a child. Witnesses were stunned to see the youngster crammed inside the bike’s side bag, with only the child’s head visible above the compartment as the motorcycle moved through city traffic.

According to eyewitnesses, the biker was travelling from Tipu Circle towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office when passers-by noticed the unusual and risky arrangement. Several people reportedly warned the father about the danger, but he appeared unconcerned and continued his journey.

The disturbing visuals quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing criticism from users who described the act as reckless and irresponsible. Many questioned how a parent could expose a child to such an obvious safety risk.