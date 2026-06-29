Caught on camera: Karnataka man fined for carrying child in bike side bag

GADAG: A shocking incident in Gadag has triggered widespread outrage after a father was caught carrying his young child inside the side bag of a motorcycle, treating the storage compartment like a passenger seat. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, came to light after photos and videos of the dangerous ride went viral on social media.
What are normally used to carry documents, groceries and small household items became an unlikely and alarming spot for a child. Witnesses were stunned to see the youngster crammed inside the bike’s side bag, with only the child’s head visible above the compartment as the motorcycle moved through city traffic.
According to eyewitnesses, the biker was travelling from Tipu Circle towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office when passers-by noticed the unusual and risky arrangement. Several people reportedly warned the father about the danger, but he appeared unconcerned and continued his journey.
The disturbing visuals quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing criticism from users who described the act as reckless and irresponsible. Many questioned how a parent could expose a child to such an obvious safety risk.
Acting quickly after the images went viral, Gadag police traced the rider using the motorcycle’s registration number and summoned him for questioning. During the inquiry, the man reportedly claimed he had been carrying the child while travelling to and from the market.
The explanation, however, did little to convince authorities. Police imposed a fine on the rider and issued a stern warning, stressing that the safety of children can never be compromised under any circumstances. Officials noted that even a minor imbalance, sudden brake or collision could have resulted in a tragedy.
Local resident Girish Katti, who lives near Tipu Circle, welcomed the police action. “It is good that the police imposed a heavy fine and strictly warned him. People were angry after seeing the video because even a small mistake could have put the child’s life in serious danger,” he said.
Police officials described the incident as not only a violation of traffic regulations but also a major child-safety concern. “This is a serious offence under motor vehicle regulations and from the perspective of child safety. We have been repeatedly creating awareness about road safety, but some people continue to ignore it,” an official said.
The incident has once again highlighted the need for greater awareness about child safety on roads, with many citizens urging parents to act responsibly and never place convenience above a child’s well-being.