Joint task force rescues 12 child labourers in Ballari

BALLARI: At least 12 child labourers were rescued during a surprise inspection conducted by a joint task force across various parts of Ballari district as part of an intensified drive to eradicate child and adolescent labour. The operation targeted commercial establishments and industrial units suspected of employing minors.

The inspection was carried out by officials from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), District Child Labour Project, Revenue Department, Labour Department, Education Department, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), and Police Department. The teams inspected over 20 commercial establishments and industrial units located across Ballari city and other parts of the district.

The task force identified and rescued more than 12 child labourers who were allegedly engaged in various occupations under conditions that violated provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. The rescued adolescents were shifted to a safe location, where officials initiated counselling and rehabilitation procedures.

Senior officials of the district administration said the rescued children would be produced before the appropriate authorities, while efforts are underway to reunite them with their families and ensure their continuation in education. Officials from the Education Department will assess the educational status and facilitate their enrolment in nearby schools.