SIR data collection to begin in Karnataka from Tuesday

BENGALURU: The involvement of citizens in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise will start from June 30 with the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, commencing the door-to-door data collection.

From June 20, when SIR started in Karnataka, till date, the CEO office has printed over 11 crore forms, while the state has 5,55,74,064 voters. Each elector will get two sets of partially printed, customised forms, which they have to fill. One will be retained by the elector, after it is duly signed by the Booth Level Officer (BLO), and the second will be handed over to BLOs for filing and accounting.

To ensure that no voter is left out, election officials have listed phone numbers of BLOs and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) on their website. Taking this a step ahead, election officials have decided that if a voter’s house is locked for a long time, a sticker will be pasted on their door, which will have the contact details of BLOs. Citizens can then contact BLOs to get their enumeration forms.

“A person’s enumeration forms will not be handed over to their neighbour or somebody else in their absence. It will only be given to the listed elector or authorised family members. A provision is also being made to slip the form into the house of the elector, in select instances. The enumeration forms will have the contact details of BLOs, whom the electors can contact and hand over the forms,” said CEO Karnataka V Anbukkumar.