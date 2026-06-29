Vaccinate all kids below 5 against polio: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to parents

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday appealed to parents to ensure that every child below the age of five receives the Pulse Polio vaccine, as the state launched its annual immunisation drive with a target of vaccinating 60,84,911 children.
Launching the programme at his Sadashivanagar residence, the Chief Minister urged parents in both urban and rural areas to cooperate with health workers and ensure that no eligible child is left out of the vaccination drive. He also acknowledged the contribution of non-governmental organisations that have partnered with the government in implementing the programme.
Referring to India’s fight against polio, the Chief Minister said the country’s immunisation programme was initiated during former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s tenure and expanded into a nationwide campaign under Rajiv Gandhi. He noted that India achieved the milestone of becoming a polio-free nation during the tenure of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Shivakumar said Health Minister UT Khader had chosen to inaugurate the campaign from the Chief Minister’s residence, adding that his one-month-old granddaughter made the occasion significant. Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also marked the National Pulse Polio Drive by administering polio drops to infants during the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Conclave held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
GBA records 96.4% PULSE polio coverage
Bengaluru: Five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) recorded 96.40 per cent pulse polio coverage on Sunday. Bengaluru East City Corporation achieved the highest coverage at 99.48 per cent, followed by Bengaluru North City Corporation at 98.22 per cent. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Central City Corporation recorded 95.45 per cent polio coverage, followed by Bengaluru South City Corporation at 95.13 per cent and Bengaluru West City Corporation at 94.34 per cent. Of the total target of 11.4 lakh children under five, over 11 lakh received polio drops.
Fact file
Vaccination personnel 1,14,213
Vaccination booths 36,686
Mobile teams 988
Transit vaccination points 2,125