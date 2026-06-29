Will ban gutka if it has drugs: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

Our goal is to make Karnataka a drug-free state: DKS

DK Shivakumar said he has noticed some people getting high by consuming pan masala, gutka and other tobacco products. “I want to warn all manufacturers.

The government may lose some Rs 100 crore. But if it is found that even a small amount of drugs is being added in your products, I will see that these products are banned in Karnataka. You (manufacturers) should be very cautious. Our goal is to make Karnataka a drug-free state,” he warned.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan said strong willpower is the only way to completely eradicate drug abuse. He said the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat extends beyond eliminating drugs and seeks to ensure healthy families across the country.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot described drug abuse as a serious threat to families, communities and the nation’s future, while calling organ donation one of the noblest acts of human compassion.

Over 25,000 students from RGUHS-affiliated colleges participated in the programme and took a pledge to serve as ambassadors for a drug-free India.