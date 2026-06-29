Woman hacked to death while asleep in Belagavi, husband arrested

BELAGAVI: A shocking incident has been reported from Katgeri village in Athani taluka of Belagavi, where a man allegedly murdered his wife while she was asleep, reportedly over suspicions regarding her character.

The deceased has been identified as Shobha Pargonda Sarwad, a native of Khavatkhop village in Athani taluka. The accused, her husband Pargonda Sarwad, has been taken into police custody, and further investigation is underway.

According to police, the couple, originally from Khavatkhop, had been residing at the Avajikar Math for employment. Shobha worked as a cook at the Math, while her husband was employed as a driver.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the couple had been involved in frequent domestic disputes over the past several days, allegedly stemming from the husband’s suspicions about his wife’s character. Police suspect that, driven by these suspicions, the accused attacked Shobha with a sharp weapon while she was sleeping, resulting in her death.

The incident came to light after locals were alerted and rushed to the scene, creating a tense atmosphere in Katgeri village. Athani police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is in progress. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report and are continuing to gather evidence to ascertain the exact sequence of events.