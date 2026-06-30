46.52 lakh electors unmapped in Karnataka: CEO

BENGALURU: As on June 29, 2026, details of 46,52,504 electors in Karnataka are yet to be verified, or mapped. However, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, V Anbukkumar said, irrespective of mapping, electors remain in the electoral rolls and they will get enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Data from the CEO’s office showed that the lowest unmapped electors were in Kodagu – 6,181 – and the highest were in Bengaluru Urban, BBMP north, BBMP south and BBMP central districts at 14,60,461 electors. The state has a total of 5,54,32,314 voters, and of whom, 91.91% have been mapped.

Anbukkumar said electors should not submit any documents to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) while handing over the partially-filled customised enumeration forms during the house-to-house visit from June 30 to July 29, 2026. Documents will need to be submitted in case of discrepancies, which will be from August 25, 2026, and the electors will be notified, he said.

Ideally, electors can immediately fill up the form and hand it over to BLOs. Else, they can contact BLOs, whose name and contact details are mentioned in the enumeration forms. Citizens can also submit their forms online. The ECI website will upload the details from June 30, he said.

Clarifying on electors not being mapped, he said there is no need. Electors’ names continue to be in the rolls based on the 2002 and 2025 data. Mapping will continue till the draft electoral roll is published on August 5, 2026.

On discrepancies, Anbukkumar said it could be because of errors in noting gender, spelling mistakes, addresses, age of electors and difference in age of parents and children. If the age difference between parents and children is less than 15 years, a discrepancy will be noted.