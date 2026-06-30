46.52 lakh electors unmapped in Karnataka: CEO

BENGALURU: As on June 29, 2026, details of 46,52,504 electors in Karnataka are yet to be verified, or mapped. However, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, V Anbukkumar said, irrespective of mapping, electors remain in the electoral rolls and they will get enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Data from the CEO’s office showed that the lowest unmapped electors were in Kodagu – 6,181 – and the highest were in Bengaluru Urban, BBMP north, BBMP south and BBMP central districts at 14,60,461 electors. The state has a total of 5,54,32,314 voters, and of whom, 91.91% have been mapped.
Anbukkumar said electors should not submit any documents to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) while handing over the partially-filled customised enumeration forms during the house-to-house visit from June 30 to July 29, 2026. Documents will need to be submitted in case of discrepancies, which will be from August 25, 2026, and the electors will be notified, he said.
Ideally, electors can immediately fill up the form and hand it over to BLOs. Else, they can contact BLOs, whose name and contact details are mentioned in the enumeration forms. Citizens can also submit their forms online. The ECI website will upload the details from June 30, he said.
Clarifying on electors not being mapped, he said there is no need. Electors’ names continue to be in the rolls based on the 2002 and 2025 data. Mapping will continue till the draft electoral roll is published on August 5, 2026.
On discrepancies, Anbukkumar said it could be because of errors in noting gender, spelling mistakes, addresses, age of electors and difference in age of parents and children. If the age difference between parents and children is less than 15 years, a discrepancy will be noted.
He added that discrepancies will be known after draft rolls are published. The enumeration form lists out the documents that can be submitted to substantiate the claims, he said.
On objections raised by Congress over discrepancies in the SIR exercise, he clarified that SIR had been discussed with registered political parties and training has been given to 1,15,112 registered Booth Level Agents (BLAs), representing various political parties. Meetings with political parties have been held and the SIR process as per the Election Commission guidelines is being implemented.
BLOs will paste contact details on houses
As per data, 52,419 BLAs have been appointed by Congress, 48,614 by BJP, 14,020 by JDS, 36 by BSP, 18 by Aam Aadmi Party and five by CPI(M). He said BLOs will visit electors’ homes thrice in case they are not available. Stickers will be stuck on their doors, mentioning the dates of the visit along with their contact details. Around 1.88 crore stickers have been printed to be stuck on the houses if electors are not available.
On the allegation by political parties that details of BLOs are different from what is listed on the website, Anbukkumar said information of all BLOs has been registered and approved by the Election Commission. Some have changed due to accidents or other untoward incidents. But details listed on the website are correct. Citizens can download the ECI app or log onto the website to obtain details of BLOs, EROs and polling stations, he said.