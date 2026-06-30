DKS unlikely to push kin in elections to Apex Bank, KMF top posts

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is taking steps to elect chiefs to the Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), he is unlikely to push his relatives for the coveted posts, sources said.

The elections to the two posts, which were postponed for political reasons, are likely to be held within a week or so, sources said. Shivakumar spoke with former chief minister Siddaramaiah and the two arrived at a consensus that the latter’s camp members would be given the opportunity.

Former cooperation minister KN Rajanna from the ST Nayaka community and Koppal MLA Raghavendra Hitnal, a Kuruba, are likely to get the posts at Apex Bank and KMF, respectively.

Shivakumar’s younger brother and former Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh and his brother-in-law and MLC S Ravi had emerged as strong contenders for the top two posts. But in a changed scenario, Shivakumar is of the opinion that their relatives should not be at the helm of these two entities.

“His relatives still have a larger role to play which is why he decided to sacrifice the top posts in the co-operative sector”, said a Congress legislator.