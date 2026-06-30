Ethos, integral humanism key to nation’s prosperity: Union Min Shekhawat

BELAGAVI: India’s cultural heritage, spirituality and the philosophy of integral humanism must shape the country’s future leadership, said Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Belagavi on Sunday.

Addressing a programme organised by the Academy of Comparative Philosophy and Religion, Shekhawat said the coming century belongs to India, but its global leadership must be built not merely on economic strength but on the nation’s rich knowledge systems, cultural values and spiritual wisdom.

Speaker Mangesh Bhende highlighted Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Integral Humanism, saying holistic human development is the foundation of true national progress.

He also recalled how Nanaji Deshmukh transformed the philosophy into grassroots action. Rajya Sabha MP Iranna Kadadi also addressed the gathering.

Thinker Atul Jain described Belagavi as his “second home” and praised its people for practising Indian values in daily life. The speakers also hailed the efforts of advocate MB Zirali and his team for organising the event.