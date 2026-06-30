Government will issue PRCs, but register for SIR without fail: Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Even as the state government on Monday announced comprehensive guidelines for issuing of Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC), replacing the existing framework for residential and domicile certificates, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged every eligible voter to fill and submit Enumeration Forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This is to ensure people’s voting rights remain intact after the SIR process that begins on June 30, he added.

“Failure to enrol during SIR could result in deletion of your names from electoral rolls. BLOs will visit each household up to three times to distribute the forms. If voters fail to meet them or call them, they will lose their voting rights,” he cautioned. Shivakumar said he will personally submit his own enumeration form at his residence on Tuesday.

He said tenants and others without their own homes can obtain residence certificates by producing Aadhaar, electoral roll details or other prescribed identity documents as local authorities have been empowered to issue these certificates.

Voters can also log in and submit forms through their mobile phones. Each BLO can distribute around 50 forms a day and that is why a month has been allotted for the exercise. Forms can also be downloaded directly by citizens, he added.

He said the government’s responsibility is to ensure that every citizen retains the right to vote. On whether the government has confidence in the Election Commission, he said the government’s priority is to create awareness among people.