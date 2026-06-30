I alone can’t take call on privatisation of power supply: CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he alone cannot take any decision on privatisation of power distribution in the state.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised by the Federation of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Employees’ Unions and Associations here.

Stating that the matter will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting, he said that a decision will be taken after considering the views of all employees.

Privatisation of power distribution was proposed in 2003 when BJP was in power. But it was not opposed then. Comparing linemen and other staffers of Escoms to soldiers, teachers and farmers, Shivakumar said their views are equally important.

Energy Minister KJ George said there is no proposal to privatise electricity distribution in the state. The state’s energy department is strong and capable of delivering reliable power to the people, he added.

On Tata Power Company applying for a licence to distribute electricity in the state, George said, “The government stands with the employees of Escoms. Appropriate directions have been issued in this regard. Escoms have filed objections before KERC. We are in no way inferior to any private company. We will respond positively to the demands of employees and officers of Escoms. The matter will be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.”

George said the energy department has prepared a roadmap to ensure energy security for the next 25 years. Solar parks on 10,000 acres of land in partnership with farmers have been established. Farmers have come forward to provide 10,000 acres of land more. The department has also benefited by increasing the sale of electricity during peak hours.

He said under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, free electricity is supplied to 1.67 crore consumers. The government is providing Rs 21,000 crore to supply free electricity to farmers’ pumpsets. Work on strengthening infrastructure is on and so far, 120 power substations have been set up.