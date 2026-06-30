In politics, one moves ahead only when another is left behind: Min Satish

BELAGAVI: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said sidelining of leaders is an inherent part of politics and exists across all political parties, asserting that only leaders who remain active and connected with people can sustain themselves in public life.

Responding to questions from reporters on whether efforts were being made to sideline former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah within the Congress, Satish said politics is like chasing a moving train. “One leader moves ahead only when another is left behind. That is the nature of politics. I

t is the same in Congress, BJP and JDS. If you stop running, you miss the train,’’ he said. Drawing an analogy, the minister said politicians must constantly remain active to stay relevant. “If you fail to board the train at one station, you should try at the next. Only those who keep moving survive in politics. Otherwise, people gradually forget them,” he added.

On questions over Siddaramaiah’s absence from publicity material for the recent Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations, Satish said only authorised photographs could be used for government programmes. If the publicity material was prepared by the BDA, it was for the agency to explain, he said.

Asked whether Siddaramaiah’s political pace had slowed down, Satish said every leader has a different style of functioning. He noted that Siddaramaiah has spent nearly two decades in the party and enjoys his own support base. “Leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, and HD Deve Gowda all have their own styles. Every leader works differently,” he added.

Commenting on the proposed Bidadi Township project, the minister said there was no need to discuss the issue in the Cabinet. He said the matter would be decided by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the party leadership after considering all aspects and public opinion.

Referring to protests against the township proposal by farmers and opposition parties, the minister said the government would take an appropriate decision after evaluating both the merits and concerns surrounding the project.