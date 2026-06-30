Indian Coast Guard rescues six fishers from sinking boat off Mangaluru

MANGALURU: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued six fishers from a distressed fishing boat off the Mangaluru coast on Monday evening after the vessel began taking in water due to rough sea conditions.

According to the Coast Guard, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet received a VHF radio distress call at around 4 pm from Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha, which was about 33 nautical miles off the Suratkal coast. The crew reported severe flooding and hull damage caused by rough seas, putting all six fishers on board at risk.

The Coast Guard immediately diverted ICGS Sachet to the location and reached the vessel within about 90 minutes.

"The rescue operation was carried out in adverse weather, with rough seas, strong winds, poor visibility and fading daylight making the mission difficult," the Coast Guard said.

The rescue team used remote-operated lifebuoys designed for rough sea conditions to reach the stranded fishers. All six crew members were rescued safely without injuries by around 6 pm.

After the rescue, ICGS Sachet proceeded to New Mangalore Port to disembark the rescued fishers and complete the necessary formalities.

The Coast Guard said the operation demonstrated its preparedness to respond swiftly to maritime emergencies and its continued commitment to safeguarding lives at sea.