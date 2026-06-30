Insects in food, high-handedness plague training for tourist guides

HAMPI/HOSAPETE : A month-long Government Tourist Guides Foreign Languages Training Programme at Kannada University, Hampi, aimed at enhancing the skills of tourist guides who serve as Karnataka’s tourism ambassadors, has come under a cloud after participants alleged unhygienic food, inadequate accommodation and rude behaviour by officials.

The programme, organised by the Department of Tourism at an estimated cost of Rs 59 lakh, brought together 120 guides from across Karnataka for training in French and Russian languages.

According to the trainees, complaints about poor food quality and accommodation surfaced soon after the programme began. They alleged that repeated representations to the authorities failed to yield any results.

The situation worsened recently when insects were allegedly found in food served to the trainees. Participants said the incident exposed serious lapses in food safety and hygiene, raising concerns over the standards maintained at a government-sponsored-programme.

A tourist guide alleged that the behaviour of some senior officials was intimidating. “Whenever we raised concerns about quality of food or hygiene at accommodation, we were treated rudely. Some officials even threatened to cancel our guide identity cards if we continued questioning them,” the participant said.