Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Brass to decide on their own

BENGALURU: The Congress high command, which reportedly asked Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar not to entertain lobbying by party legislators for ministerial posts, is likely to take a decision on cabinet expansion on its own without holding any consultations with state party leaders.

“AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge of party affairs Randeep Singh Surjewala has prepared the list after taking suggestions from party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar, and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Now, it is only a formality to announce the names after obtaining the approval of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi,” sources told The New Indian Express. Rahul is expected to return to India on July 3 or 4.

Surjewala knows the ground reality and is aware of whose elevation as ministers will help the Congress in the 2028 Assembly elections in Karnataka, sources said. “That is why the top brass is unlikely to summon any leader to Delhi to discuss the cabinet expansion,” the sources added.