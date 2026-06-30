Khandre: Rename job scheme as Mahatma Gandhi VB-G RAM G

BENGALURU: Karnataka RDPR Minister Eshwar B Khandre has urged the Union Government to rename Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) as Mahatma Gandhi VB-G RAM G. Khandre was in Delhi to attend a meeting of RDPR ministers of all states chaired by Union Rural Development Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

Khandre said that despite raising objections over the Centre’s changes, the Karnataka Government is preparing to implement the new rural job scheme from July 1, keeping in mind the welfare of rural poor, marginalised communities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The minister, however, insisted on prefixing Mahatma Gandhi’s name. “Mahatma Gandhi envisioned India as a nation of villages. His name should not be removed from a flagship rural employment programme,” he said, adding that if not, all 2.68 lakh gram panchayats across the nation should be named after Mahatma Gandhi.

The minister also demanded that the Centre ensure 365 days of guaranteed employment under the scheme, instead of restricting work to only the harvest season. He said employment should be provided whenever rural families seek work. He also opposed the Centre’s 60:40 funding pattern under the scheme, saying it would be an additional burden on the states. Khandre urged the Centre to maintain the 90:10 Centre-State funding ratio, as in MGNREGA. Khandre also urged the Centre to release Rs 2,186 crore due to Karnataka under the 15th Finance Commission.