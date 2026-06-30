Orange alert for coastal Karnataka till July 6

MANGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the coastal districts of Karnataka from June 30 to July 6, warning of widespread heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow safety precautions as the wet spell is expected to intensify over the coming week.

Heavy rain lashed Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday, leading to a rise in the water level of rivers and affecting normal life at many places. Waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas, while continuous rainfall disrupted vehicular movement and routine activities.

Based on the IMD forecast, the district authorities have advised the public, including children and workers, to avoid venturing outdoors.

Farmers have been asked to suspend agricultural activities during lightning and intense rainfall. The administration has also warned tourists, fishermen and the general public against entering rivers and other water bodies. The risk of landslides has increased in vulnerable areas.