Rainfall deficit, fertiliser scarcity deal double blow to Karnataka farmers

BENGALURU: This monsoon, Karnataka is facing a twin challenge of nearly 20 districts witnessing a severe rain deficit and fertiliser shortage looming ahead of the peak sowing season.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data, the state has recorded a rainfall of 105 mm as against the normal of 191 mm, a whopping 45% deficit. Malnad is facing the highest rain deficit of 62%, followed by coastal Karnataka at 54% and north-interior Karnataka at 30%. However, in south-interior Karnataka, there is a 6% departure from normal. While 18 districts come under deficit and large deficit, ten come under normal category, though many taluks and hoblis within these districts are facing a rain-deficit.

As far as fertiliser stock is concerned, as of June-end, the state has sold 11.53 lakh metric tonne of fertiliser and has 10.93 lakh MT in stock. But there could be a shortage of DAP (diammonium phosphate) as the available stock of 84,000 MT will not be sufficient to meet a requirement of 4 lakh MT.

A senior Agriculture Department official told The New Indian Express that there is a shortage of DAP as of now and it will worsen over the next few days. “We have been asking farmers, who visit Raitha Samparka Kendras, to use alternatives to DAP. We have also been distributing handbills and advertisements to create awareness. But farmers insist on DAP,” he said.