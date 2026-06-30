Rift in BJP widens over cross-voting

BENGALURU: The power struggle in the Karnataka BJP appears to have escalated. Senior leader and BS Yediyurappa loyalist MP Renukacharya launched an attack on a section of party leaders whom he claims are orchestrating a campaign to pin the blame for the recent cross-voting fiasco in the MLC polls, squarely on BY Vijayendra.

Renukacharya, a former MLA with deep roots in the Yediyurappa camp, dared the accusers to push both Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra out of the party. He told TNIE, “If those who are blaming Vijayendra have guts, let them throw Yediyurappa and Vijayendra out of the party. I am not posing this challenge to the party leadership, but only to those who are blaming Vijayendra.”

Renukacharya described the mounting attacks on Vijayendra as part of a conspiracy to make the young leader the fall guy for the embarrassing cross-voting episode that rocked the party. His remarks expose the factional faultlines in the Karnataka unit, where loyalty to the Yediyurappa family remains at odds with other power centres.

A senior party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, termed the timing of the recent sacking of MG Mahesh as the party’s chief spokesperson as “extremely curious”. The leader pointed to the leak of an audio clip of former CM DV Sadananda Gowda criticising Vijayendra as more evidence. According to the source, the leak implicates “big guns from Delhi” -- individuals named in the audio -- in what he called a “dirty conspiracy” behind the scenes.

The developments come at a sensitive time for the BJP in Karnataka, as the party grapples with issues of loyalty, ticket distribution and control of the state unit. The Yediyurappa faction has alleged attempts by the central leadership and rival camps to marginalise its influence, and the latest cross-voting controversy appears to have reopened these old wounds.

When his reaction on the allegations was sought, Vijayendra chose to stay silent, saying he would not like to comment. As accusations of backstabbing fly thick and fast, the party high command faces the task of damage control ahead of upcoming elections.