15-year-old boy assaults classmates, leaving one dead, several injured at hostel premises in Ballari

BENGALURU/BALLARI: A shocking assault unfolded late Saturday night at the Gurukul International School hostel on Talur Road in Ballari district, leaving one student dead and several others injured.

According to Ballari Superintendent of Police, Suman D. Pennekar, a 15-year-old boy, classified as a child in conflict with the law, allegedly assaulted 8 to 9 fellow students residing in the hostel premises.

The attack took place around 10:15 pm.

Speaking to TNIE, the SP said, "The perpetrator has escaped and is at large. We are trying to arrest him to find out more details."

When asked if he was inspired by the internet games, she said, "The school administration does not allow the use of mobiles"