15-year-old boy assaults classmates, leaving one dead, several injured at hostel premises in Ballari

BENGALURU/BALLARI: A shocking assault unfolded late Saturday night at the Gurukul International School hostel on Talur Road in Ballari district, leaving one student dead and several others injured.
According to Ballari Superintendent of Police, Suman D. Pennekar, a 15-year-old boy, classified as a child in conflict with the law, allegedly assaulted 8 to 9 fellow students residing in the hostel premises.
The attack took place around 10:15 pm.
Speaking to TNIE, the SP said, "The perpetrator has escaped and is at large. We are trying to arrest him to find out more details."
When asked if he was inspired by the internet games, she said, "The school administration does not allow the use of mobiles"
The accused, a batchmate and fellow hostel resident, reportedly used a sharp weapon and an iron rod, described by police as a bed rod, to attack his classmates indiscriminately.
Among the victims were eight students and the hostel warden, who was also residing on the premises. The warden allegedly intervened to stop the chaos.
A 15-year-old student succumbed to his injuries, while one other victim was reported to be in serious condition.
Other victims have sustained various degrees of injuries and were immediately rushed to the Ballari Medical College and Research Centre (BMCRC and other nearby hospitals for treatment.
A female student was also among those injured in the rampage.
Police sources indicate the assault stemmed from a minor dispute, though the exact motive remains under investigation.
The incident has raised serious concerns about safety, supervision, and negligence in the management of the residential school.
A complaint has been filed, leading to the registration of an FIR under appropriate sections of the law against the accused and the educational institution's administrative body for alleged negligence.
Further probe is underway to determine the sequence of events. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation, with emphasis on child protection protocols, given the involvement of minors.
This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and sparked renewed calls for stricter supervision in educational facilities across the State.