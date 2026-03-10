Contractors' bills to be cleared in phases: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has clarified that the State Government cannot clear all pending bills of contractors at once and that their payments will be released in phases.

Satish said on Monday the issue must be addressed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio. “Since the CM himself heads the Finance Department, he should convene a meeting and resolve the matter,” the minister said.

Satish suggested that the situation could be better managed if a separate allocation is made in the budget specifically to settle contractors’ pending bills. “If a dedicated provision is made in the Budget to clear the dues of contractors, the payments can be handled more smoothly. As the Finance Minister, the Chief Minister has to take that decision,” he added.

Satish noted that the government has already cleared most of the old pending dues, but bills for recently completed works still remain. “It is not possible to release all payments together. They will be cleared in stages,” he said.

He also said that he would arrange a meeting between the president of the contractors’ association and the Chief Minister to discuss the matter. “Contractors will have to wait until such a meeting is held and a clear roadmap is worked out,” he said. Highlighting infrastructure priorities, the Minister said the government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for bridge construction works. He pointed out that legislators often expect projects in the budget to directly mention their constituencies.