Kambala a source of financial stability for educated youth

MANGALURU: Kambala, the traditional slush-track buffalo race of Coastal Karnataka, is increasingly attracting the educated youth from rural areas, which has not only brought them fame but also much-needed financial support and a self-sustaining, dignified life.

Several new-generation participants, including Krithik, Rayee Garshan Gowda, and Karthesh, among other graduates from Dakshina Kannada, have deeply invested in the sport, which promises high returns during the 6-month-long season.

23-year-old Krithik, a BBA graduate from Yenepoya College, who hails from Kukkepadav village in Bantwal, has dedicated his time to Kambala and is not looking for any job right now. He has started his own business. He has won around 75 medals, and he was the champion for four consecutive years. “Kambala, along with fame, has given me financial stability. What else do I need?” he says.