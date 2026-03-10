NMIT launches Samsung Innovation Campus at Yelahanka

BENGALURU: Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology recently launched a Samsung Innovation Campus at Yelahanka university campus. Karnataka Science and Technology Academy chairperson Prof AH Rajasab inaugurated the facility.

“Our curriculum is inadequate to prepare our students to become future leaders in the domains of science and technology. It is essential that our education fosters critical thinking in light of technological advancements, enabling students to progress further,” said Prof Rajasab, adding that this year, a total of 80 students have been selected for training in the field of artificial intelligence.

Mohan Rao Goli, managing director of Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore (SRI-B), was the chief guest while Srimanu Prasad and Dr Lokesh R Boregowda from Samsung were the guests of honour.

The event was chaired by Vishal Hegde, chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University). Principal of NMIT Dr HC Nagaraj, trustee of Nitte Education Trust Rohit Punja, Vice President (Bengaluru campus) of Nitte (Deemed to be University) Prof Sandeep Shastri, and more were present.