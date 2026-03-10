Role of MLAs is huge in meaningful spending of budget: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who created a record by presenting his 17th budget on March 6, on Monday said that the role of legislators is the key to its productive utilization.

“If departmental ministers and MLAs pay attention, development will be possible,” the CM said.

He was addressing a training programme for legislators, a first-of- its-kind held at a private hotel.

The BJP and JDS legislators boycotted the programme as their leadership held a separate training for them.

Of the 136 Congress MLAs, 88 had turned up.

The CM commended Speaker UT Khader for organising the event as many of the MLAs have little understanding of the budget. “If all the MLAs have a clear understanding, then those who manage the financial accounts will not have any difficulty. Everyone should have a clear understanding of the income and expenditure of the state”, the CM said.

He turned a headmaster while explaining the nuances of the budget.

“Does the government need to borrow? If so, why? Does loans benefit the people or not? MLAs should thoroughly examine issues like these in the Assembly,” he advised.