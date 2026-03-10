Role of MLAs is huge in meaningful spending of budget: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who created a record by presenting his 17th budget on March 6, on Monday said that the role of legislators is the key to its productive utilization.
“If departmental ministers and MLAs pay attention, development will be possible,” the CM said.
He was addressing a training programme for legislators, a first-of- its-kind held at a private hotel.
The BJP and JDS legislators boycotted the programme as their leadership held a separate training for them.
Of the 136 Congress MLAs, 88 had turned up.
The CM commended Speaker UT Khader for organising the event as many of the MLAs have little understanding of the budget. “If all the MLAs have a clear understanding, then those who manage the financial accounts will not have any difficulty. Everyone should have a clear understanding of the income and expenditure of the state”, the CM said.
He turned a headmaster while explaining the nuances of the budget.
“Does the government need to borrow? If so, why? Does loans benefit the people or not? MLAs should thoroughly examine issues like these in the Assembly,” he advised.
“It should be noted whether the money allocated in the budget has been spent effectively or not? Has the work been done as stated in the budget? Have the approved resources been used properly without wasting them? This is called a departmental performance report,” he elaborated.
Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti also spoke at the event.
CM hints at moving SC against Centre
At the legislators’ training programme, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was playing the role of a headmaster, State Policy and Planning Commission Chairman BR Patil asked whether the Centre is holding back funds to the state because zilla and taluk panchayat polls have not been conducted. But Siddaramaiah said it is not true.
On NH Konaraddi’s suggestion to take the legal route, Siddaramiah said the Centre released drought relief only after the state approached the Supreme Court. “We are ready to move court for funds that have been held back. We are holding discussions on this,” he added.