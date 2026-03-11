‘CM collected Rs 25,000 crore extra tax, burdening people’: LoP R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday took strong exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “imposing additional taxes and burdening the people of the state”.

“Siddaramaiah had claimed that his government was imposing taxes to generate Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 crore, but collected Rs 25,000 crore. For betraying the people and misinforming the House, his statement should be expunged from records,” he said during the debate on the budget.

“Hiking the prices of petrol and diesel, the government collected Rs 5,599 crore, from liquor Rs 5,371 crore, from guidance value Rs 7,853 crore and from vehicle tax Rs 3,712, totalling up to Rs 25,000 crore. The mining and geology department has imposed a tax even on soil taken for the foundation of construction, which is a first,” he remarked.

People are frustrated. A Tarikere farmer, who did not get compensation after the government acquired his land, distributed his ‘thithi’ (death ceremony) cards.

In Kalaburagi, librarian Bhagyavati committed suicide as she did not get her salary for 18 months. The crematorium staff has not been paid for eight months in Bengaluru. A man in Bengaluru had to bribe an ambulance driver to donate his dead daughter’s eyes.

He also had to bribe the police and corporation officials to get a death certificate. At the Hampi Kannada University, 130 staffers have not been paid for the last three months, he said.