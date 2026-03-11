Fin Commission recommends Karnataka government to rationalise growing salary expenditure

BENGALURU: The State Finance Commission suggested that the State Government reduce its committed expenditure, rationalise growing salary expenditure, and improve the efficiency in the implementation of the schemes.

The report stated that the salary proportion in total Non-Scheme Committed Expenditure is 50.4%. The growing salary expenditure needs to be rationalised. “With the introduction of the 7th Pay Commission Scales, performance assessment has to be made stringent and identify unnecessary cadres/staff in departments that have been rendered redundant. Formulate an effective HR policy and adopt different hiring practices as per the requirements,” the report recommended.

The fifth State Finance Commission report, tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, stated that the share of interest payments in Revenue Expenditure will increase from 14.6 % in 2025-26 to 16.69 % in 2029-30, indicating an increased burden of debt liabilities. Rationalisation of expenditure and augmenting the state revenue will reduce the debt burden, the report added.

On increasing Non-Tax Revenue, the report suggested exploring new areas in tourism, mining, and advertising. “Stricter enforcement, including periodic tariff revisions for public utilities like water and sanitation charges, parking fees, transport, and urban services, etc. Improving tax administration through digital tracking, automated billing, and tighter compliance to reduce leakages. The government can also explore the revenue generation possibilities through asset monetisation, as it has high potential,” it added.

The Finance Commission stated that the five guarantee schemes are likely to produce a multiplier effect on income and employment in the short run, however, in the medium and long run, much depends on their impact on investment and development expenditure.