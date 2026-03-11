Industries Min Patil moots joint government–private panel for industrial growth

BENGALURU: Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Tuesday said that a joint consultative committee – comprising a senior government official and representatives from private industries – would be constituted to strengthen a “hassle-free industrial culture”. The minister said this at the annual meeting of the state unit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Patil alluded to Kerala, where the chief secretary and industry leaders jointly take up the sector’s issues and address them. “We will adopt a similar model here, too. Overall, we are open to adopting any constructive measures that can support industrial growth,” he said.

Patil also spoke about Karnataka implementing initiatives such as an efficient industrial policy, energy policy, single-window clearance system, chatbot services and an integrated services network. “All necessary steps will be taken without delay to ensure that the state remains at the forefront of industrial growth,” he said.

At the meeting, which focused on industrial AI transformation and trust, experts also stressed the need to build indigenous AI capability and warned about training at scale to counteract job losses.

Former CII president Kris Gopalakrishnan said that while it is predicted that more jobs will be created than those made redundant by AI, the figure does not take into factor the pain of the workers who would lose employment.

“While AI offers extraordinary opportunities to expand productivity and democratise expertise, it is equally important that we invest in domestic capabilities, responsible governance and large-scale reskilling to ensure that the benefits of this revolution are broad-based and inclusive,” he said.