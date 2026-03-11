Karnataka education dept issues notices over low KPS Magnet School enrolment

BENGALURU: Despite opposition from parents, teachers, principals, and students to the merger of seven government schools in Chennapatna Taluk into Honganur Karnataka Public School (KPS), the Block Education Officers of Chennapatna Taluk have ordered teachers and principals from five schools, Government Lower Primary School, Hosahalli; Higher Primary Schools in Kannidoddi, Ammalli Doddi, and Sante Mogenahalli; and Lower Primary School in Sunna Ghatta, to provide transfer certificates to students and admit them to Honganur KPS.

According to records, these five schools have 77, 82, 31, 100, and 80 children respectively.

The letter also stated that only two students from Channanke Gowdana Doddi and five students from Sante Mogenahalli Doddi have joined Honganur KPS, while the remaining students from the other five schools have failed to enrol.