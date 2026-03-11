Why allot CA sites for Congress Bhavans: BJP to Karnataka government

BENGALURU: Heated debate broke out at the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday as the members of Opposition opposed the allocation of multiple Civic Amenity (CA) sites for the construction of Congress Bhavans in the state.

BJP’s DS Arun said the government has allotted CA sites for the bhavans at multiple locations in the state and and termed the move ‘daylight loot’. Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Chief Whip of Opposition Ravi Kumar said that the Congress is aiming to build 100 Bhavans in Karnataka and allocation of multiple CA sites to one political party was a gross violation of rule.

Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh defended the allocation and told the House that there has been no violation in the site allotment and everything was done in accordance with the decision taken in the state cabinet.

When Suresh retorted that Arun himself has got two CA sites and the BJP too has availed CA sites, heated arguments broke with the BJP and Congress questioning each other. He said that parties can be allotted limited CA sites.