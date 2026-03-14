27 Karnataka govt school students died by suicide in three years

BENGALURU: “In the past three years, 27 students died by suicide in government educational institutions and hostels across Karnataka,” said Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa in the Council.

He was replying to Congress MLC Tippanna Kamaknoor, who expressed concern over children in Classes 7 and 8 committing suicide and measures taken by the government to prevent such deaths.

“When a student dies by suicide, it is not the end of a life, but the end of a dream for a whole family,” said Kamaknoor. Lauding the minister for drafting the Karnataka Suicide Prevention Policy 2025, he asked when would it be implemented. He said a committee has been formed under the additional chief secretary. The policy is its final stages, he added.