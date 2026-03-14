Delegation seeks Karnataka CM's intervention in issues over internal reservation for recruitment

BENGALURU: A representation has been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asking him to intervene and address issues arising from the implementation of internal reservation and roster management in public recruitment in Karnataka.

In the letter, community representatives highlighted concerns over the implementation of internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes quota, particularly the allocation of posts under the newly introduced sub-categories. They argued that the current method of applying the roster system in recruitment processes has created imbalances and denied fair representation to several groups.

The petition refers to the government order dated August 25, 2025, which reorganised the existing 17% reservation for Scheduled Castes into three internal categories: Category-A (6%), Category-B (6%) and Category-C (5%). According to the representation, the policy was introduced to ensure equitable distribution of opportunities among different communities within the Scheduled Castes. However, the letter claims that the way the authorities are implementing the policy —

particularly in recent recruitments at institutions like the Dharwad Agricultural University and Bangalore Development Authority — has resulted in disproportionate allocation of posts to one sub-category, leaving others without representation in certain recruitment cycles.