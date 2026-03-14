Four injured in KGF quarry fire mishap

KGF: Three workers sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out while they were loading explosive material into a drilled hole at a quarry in KGF on Friday morning.

According to SP Shivanshu Rajput, the incident occurred at around 10.15 am in Survey No 139 at Banagere village under the jurisdiction of Andersonpet police limits.

The injured have been identified as Maari (60) of Venkatanuru village and Muniyappa (58) and Govinda (60) of Lalkutai village, all from Dharmapuri district. One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition. All three were shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

The police said the workers were loading explosive material into drilled holes at the quarry when a spark ignited, triggering a fire that spread to the workers and caused burn injuries. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that other workers -- Periyaswamy, Anbu, Rameshwaran and Krishna -- escaped without injuries. The labourers had reportedly been hired from Dharmapuri district of neighbouring Tamil Nadu by a contractor identified as Kandhaswamy.

The quarry land is leased to Ganesh Prasad Reddy of RR Stone Private Limited at Banagere village. The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) licence holder is Guniganti Sathish, while Babu is the plant in-charge. Somappa and Nayeem are working as supervisors at the site. Rajput said he visited the spot and confirmed that the fire occurred when a spark ignited during the filling of explosive material.