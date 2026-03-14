Karnataka Assembly Speaker Khader loses cool over fewer replies by ministers in house

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Friday took ministers to task over fewer replies from them compared to the number of questions submitted by the legislators.

“Just because I speak softly, don’t mistake it for my weakness. Every day, BJP members and I mention about the lack of replies to unstarred questions. Hardly 30% of such questions get answers,” Khader said.

On Friday, of the 133 unstarred questions, a mere 50 were answered. Irked by this, BJP members slammed the State Government. Khader said not all questions are starred, but ministers and departments have to prepare and submit the required answers in 10 days.

“If there is no answer, ministers have to explain the reasons and when a reply can be expected. Many questions get answers after a year. We had set up a committee under the Deputy Speaker only for this, but nothing has worked so far,” he said.