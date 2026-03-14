Karnataka Transport Min Ramalinga flags off 45 new Sarige, 70 Pallakki buses

BENGALURU: As part of the International Women’s Day celebration by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flagged off 45 new Karnataka Sarige buses and 70 Pallakki buses.

The minister also said that a total of 805 new Karnataka Transport and urban/inter-rural transport vehicles will be added in the next three months. 46 women employees who demonstrated outstanding performance were honoured with awards.

This included 19 technical staff, 15 conductors, and 12 KSRTC Constables representing 17 divisions of the Corporation. He added, “Women are achieving remarkable success in all sectors, including family, education, science, social service, politics, and the economy.

The empowerment of women is crucial for the development of society, and it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure equal opportunities and a safe environment for them.” He added, “Across the four State Road Transport Corporations, there are approximately 1.04 lakh employees, of which 8,956 are women employees.

Among them are 3,167 conductors, 2,254 technical staff, and 3,535 administrative staff.” He also noted that under the Shakti guarantee scheme, women are allowed to travel free of cost in government buses. As of March 12, 2026, a total of 688.83 crore women passengers have travelled under this scheme.